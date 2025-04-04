Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 1,101,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,851,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
