Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 1,101,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,851,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.