Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 30,197 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $401,318.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,506,869 shares in the company, valued at $126,346,289.01. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $570,726.40.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $146,426.35.

On Friday, January 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $89,300.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $99,021.26.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 559,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 78,662 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.