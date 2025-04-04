Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $510.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.12 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

