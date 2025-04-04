Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942,000. Mirion Technologies comprises 5.0% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

