Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 1.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,592,000 after acquiring an additional 496,202 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $125.80 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

