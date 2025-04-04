Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,087,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,000. South Bow makes up 3.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.52% of South Bow as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOBO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth about $4,803,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $3,545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $4,791,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $95,987,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40. South Bow Co. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.