Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New $17.10 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,097,000. McKesson makes up approximately 2.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 3.3 %

MCK stock opened at $716.71 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $726.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.