Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,055,000. EQT accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 4.6 %

EQT opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Stephens upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.