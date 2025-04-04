Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.80 and last traded at $97.72, with a volume of 2571270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after buying an additional 709,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boot Barn by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,091,000 after acquiring an additional 706,518 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $46,699,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $45,177,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after purchasing an additional 280,892 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.