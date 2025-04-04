Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 104327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Bolloré Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

