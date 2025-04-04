BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 30564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.22.
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Trading Down 4.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.63.
About BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will invest in or use derivative instruments to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure.
