BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $1,185.00 to $990.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,086.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $773.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $925.88 and a 200 day moving average of $981.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

