BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.07 and last traded at C$18.06. 40,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 82,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.
BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.13.
About BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying Canadian companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold dividend paying equity securities of Canadian companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.