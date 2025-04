BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.07 and last traded at C$18.06. 40,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 82,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.13.

About BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying Canadian companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold dividend paying equity securities of Canadian companies.

