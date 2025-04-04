BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

The stock has a market cap of $574.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

