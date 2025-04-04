BloombergSen Inc. Acquires Shares of 869 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,030.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $471.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $522.50. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

