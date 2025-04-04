Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,305.52. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44.

XYZ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Block by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $3,530,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

