Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZGet Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,305.52. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44.

Block Trading Down 6.7 %

XYZ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XYZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Block by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $3,530,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

