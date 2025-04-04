BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.74 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Badger Meter Gets an Upgrade—2 Stocks That Could Follow
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Ecosystem Edge: Joby’s Competitive Advantage
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Arm Holdings Aims for 50% Data Center Market Share
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.