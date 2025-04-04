BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.74 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

