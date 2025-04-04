BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

