BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $12.67.
About BlackRock Income Trust
