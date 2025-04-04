BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

