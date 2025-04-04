BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.52 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
