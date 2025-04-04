BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.52 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

