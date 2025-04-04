BlackRock Core Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
