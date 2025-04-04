Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – April 1st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Core Scientific, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of companies that are significantly involved with Bitcoin, either by mining, trading, developing related technologies, or by holding bitcoin as part of their treasury. By investing in these stocks, investors can gain exposure to the price movements and market dynamics of Bitcoin without directly purchasing the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 15,609,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,351,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,888,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178,527. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,956,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,700,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 4.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,511,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,328,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 4.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Read More