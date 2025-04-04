Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 3,444,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,887,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of $302.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 5.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bit Digital by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 530,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 105,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.