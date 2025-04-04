Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

