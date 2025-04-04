Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Head-To-Head Review

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.39, indicating that its share price is 839% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 3.61% 32.88% 9.31% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Betawave”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $681.88 million 2.05 $13.95 million $0.16 49.66 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 5 2 0 2.00 Betawave 0 0 0 0 0.00

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Betawave.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Betawave on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Betawave

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

