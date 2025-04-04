Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – April 1st

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce, or market virtual reality hardware, software, and content. These stocks benefit from and react to advancements in VR technology and growing demand across industries like gaming, education, and simulation, making them a focus for investors looking to capitalize on innovative tech trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $580.13. 8,515,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,244,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.25. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 126.08 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 4,063,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,486,600. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

Further Reading