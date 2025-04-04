Best Space Stocks To Consider – April 3rd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and General Electric are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equities of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, and deployment of space technologies and services, such as satellite communications, launch vehicles, and space exploration initiatives. They represent an investment opportunity in the rapidly growing commercial space industry, driven by advancements in technology and increasing interest in space tourism, exploration, and related markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.50. 26,418,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,382,693. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $536.01. 3,575,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,903. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.77.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $9.75 on Thursday, hitting $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,631. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $138.01 and a twelve month high of $214.21.

