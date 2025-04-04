Best Entertainment Stocks To Research – April 3rd

Alibaba Group, Target, and SEA are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that operate within the entertainment industry, including film, television, music, gaming, live events, and digital media. These stocks often reflect the trends and consumer demands for content and experiences, and their performance can be influenced by shifts in technology, market competition, and evolving cultural interests. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,743,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,435,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,757,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

NYSE SE traded down $14.30 on Thursday, reaching $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,646,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,119. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Recommended Stories