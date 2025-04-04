Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide online data storage services, enabling users to store, access, and manage their digital information remotely. These companies often invest in large-scale data centers and advanced networking infrastructure to offer scalable, secure, and reliable storage solutions for businesses and individuals, making them a key component of the digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,537. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.65. 100,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,946. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,568. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Featured Stories