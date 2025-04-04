Best Buy’s (BBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $70.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $93.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBY. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.22.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,908,000 after buying an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after purchasing an additional 239,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after purchasing an additional 459,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.