Berenberg Bank Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Strong-Buy

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
