Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

TAT Technologies stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $298.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

