Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 20,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,160,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,156,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,022,000 after buying an additional 170,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,359,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baxter International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Baxter International Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -53.13%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

