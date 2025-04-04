Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 471067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Barings BDC Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $917.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

