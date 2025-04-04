Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 471067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Barings BDC Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $917.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.