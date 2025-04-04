Bank of America Cuts Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target to $137.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $157.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $692,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,066.41. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 408,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

