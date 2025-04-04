Bank of America Cuts Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target to $17.00

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PR. Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $39,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Permian Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,435.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 608,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 562,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 62,339 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

