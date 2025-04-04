Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 10,922,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,140.0 days.
Banco BPM Price Performance
BNCZF stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $10.35.
About Banco BPM
