Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 10,922,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,140.0 days.

Banco BPM Price Performance

BNCZF stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

