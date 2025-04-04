B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 169,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 212,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.38.

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

