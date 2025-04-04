B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $1.27 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Frontdoor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

