B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 764 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in DaVita were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $153.79 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

