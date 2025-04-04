B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 6,904 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $61,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $31,855,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $4,963,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Construction Trading Down 3.6 %

GVA opened at $75.11 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.