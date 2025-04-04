B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 2,906 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

