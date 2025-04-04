B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,418 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 92,873 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,441.76. The trade was a 30.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

