B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in F5 were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $250.98 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.55 and a 200 day moving average of $256.00.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

