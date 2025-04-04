B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 81,973 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1,830.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

