B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

THC opened at $132.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

