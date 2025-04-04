Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
