AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

