Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avidbank

Avidbank Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $178.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.